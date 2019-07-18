Home States Odisha

College student raped by teacher in Odisha's Sambalpur

The girl lodged a complaint at the Kuchinda police station, accusing the teacher of raping her in a forest in the area.

Published: 18th July 2019 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: A college student has allegedly been raped by a school teacher in a forest in Odisha's Sambalpur district, the police said on Wednesday.

The girl lodged a complaint at the Kuchinda police station, accusing the teacher of raping her in a forest in the area.

The incident occurred on July 11 when the girl was going to her college. However, the matter came to light on Wednesday after the girl lodged a complaint after finding out that a video of the alleged incident was doing the rounds on social media.

According to the complaint, the teacher asked the girl to accompany him to a shooting site where album songs were being filmed. However, the man took her to a forest and allegedly raped her.

In another incident, the Sundargarh police have arrested four persons for gang-raping a college student.

The victim was allegedly gang-raped by five youth, including three of her classmates. They allegedly raped the girl inside a forest while she was returning home on June 26.

While the three classmates and another accused were arrested, the police are searching the fifth accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha student rape Odisha crime Sambalpur​ Sambalpur​ student rape Sambalpur​ crime
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp