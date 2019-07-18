College student raped by teacher in Odisha's Sambalpur

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: A college student has allegedly been raped by a school teacher in a forest in Odisha's Sambalpur district, the police said on Wednesday.

The girl lodged a complaint at the Kuchinda police station, accusing the teacher of raping her in a forest in the area.

The incident occurred on July 11 when the girl was going to her college. However, the matter came to light on Wednesday after the girl lodged a complaint after finding out that a video of the alleged incident was doing the rounds on social media.

According to the complaint, the teacher asked the girl to accompany him to a shooting site where album songs were being filmed. However, the man took her to a forest and allegedly raped her.

In another incident, the Sundargarh police have arrested four persons for gang-raping a college student.

The victim was allegedly gang-raped by five youth, including three of her classmates. They allegedly raped the girl inside a forest while she was returning home on June 26.

While the three classmates and another accused were arrested, the police are searching the fifth accused.