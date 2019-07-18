Delay in bridge construction irks Odisha's Baripada residents

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Delay in construction of a bridge at Chipat near Belgadia has led to resentment among residents of Baripada town.

The deadline for completion of the bridge, on the 5 km stretch from Palbani to Asonjada under State plan for the year 2014-15, was July 27, 2017.

Work on the project was started on December 28, 2015 by a Bhadrak based private firm M/S Fortune Group at a cost of Rs 11,29,41,176 under the supervision of Executive Engineer, (R&B), Mayurbhanj Division.

Even as almost two years have passed since the end of deadline, only 70 per cent of the work has been completed so far.

What’s more worrying is the use of sub-standard material by the firm has put the entire project in jeopardy, sources said.

Cracks have surfaced on the major portions of the under-construction structure. The cracks are clearly visible on the concrete roof and pillars of the bridge.

With no protection walls at both ends of the structure, more cracks are likely to surface soon. The company used plaster of paris to seal the cracks but it did not help.

As the bridge is a high-level one, protection walls must be erected to prevent the pillars and roof from weakening further.

Social activists Sarat Chandra Nayak and Kartick Lal Shah alleged that use of sub-standard raw material and absence of monitoring by the government department concerned are responsible for the plight of the bridge. “A bridge is considered the lifeline of people.

"The department should constantly supervise the works to address any lapses,” they said.

Nayak and Shah said they will meet the Executive Engineer PWD over the issue.

Executive Engineer Prasanta Panda said the private agency has repaired the cracks but he will still look into the matter.