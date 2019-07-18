Farmers stage protest over delay in insurance payment in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Hundreds of farmers under the banner of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan (SZKSS) on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here protesting delay in disbursement of insurance claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for crop loss during 2018 kharif season.

The farmers also demanded to make the report on crop loss public. They alleged that Reliance General Insurance Company is adopting a dilly-dallying attitude in settling their claims.

Advisor of SZKSS Ashok Pradhan said all the insurance claims should have been disbursed to the farmers by March this year.

However, the majority of farmers are yet to get their dues. He said the farmers are yet to get the crop loss report for 2018 kharif season.

Pradhan said money has been deposited in the accounts of farmers of some gram panchayats in the district without providing them the crop loss report.

“The company is trying to avoid paying the actual crop insurance claims to the farmers and is depositing less than the actual claims in the accounts of the affected farmers,” he said.

Pradhan also alleged that farmers of the district are yet to get input subsidy for crop loss due to hailstorm, cyclone Phethai and drought during 2018 kharif season.

Additional District Magistrate, Sambalpur Ajay Kumar Jena said the insurance company has allocated Rs 34.89 crore for farmers of 39 panchayats and they will get their money through co-operative bank.

The remaining farmers will get their dues after the company allocates money for them, he said.

In Bargarh district, farmers of Sohela, Bijepur, Padampur and Jharbandh blocks under the banner of Rajboda Sambar Krushak Sangathan also staged demonstration in front of office of Padampur Sub-Collector over non-payment of actual insurance claims to the farmers for crop loss during 2018 kharif season.