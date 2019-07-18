Home States Odisha

Jaundice scare grips Odisha's Berhampur

While one Narayana Sahu of Haridakhandi has reportedly died, more than 35 persons including 10 minors in Aska Road, Haridakhandi and Old Berhampur are suffering from the disease.

Jaundice outbreak is a major cause of worry for Berhampu residents

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Jaundice has raised its ugly head again in the Silk City with reports of death of a person and fresh cases pouring in from various places. 

This apart, another 10 persons in Ankuli, Gosaninuagaon and Gate Bazaar areas are also afflicted with jaundice, sources said.

Residents blamed consumption of contaminated water for the spurt in cases. Most of the drinking water pipelines are exposed to drains and thus contaminated by the leaking pipes, they alleged.

Roads are littered with garbage as sanitation workers of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) don’t turn up to clean the waste.

Due to overflowing drains, roads are filled with wastewater. At some places, garbage is directly thrown on leaking pipelines, alleged residents. 

A spell of showers on Wednesday evening aggravated the situation as several areas were inundated by rainwater.

Drain water also entered many houses in Brit Colony, Corporation Road and nearby areas where pipelines have been laid near drainage channels. 

Despite repeated appeals, the authorities are least bothered about supplying safe water. “People are using tap water for drinking purposes.

During rainy season, the water should be supplied after purification. 

But no such steps have been taken and most of the areas receive muddy water. The authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to the health hazards posed by the contaminated water,” claimed a resident.

However, BeMC Health officer Dr R Patra said the city roads are being cleaned twice a day while vehicles are collecting garbage from the doorsteps. He blamed residents for throwing garbage in drains.

On the other hand, CDMO Dr B K Panigrahy advised people to consume boiled water.

Describing the spread of the disease as sporadic, he expressed ignorance over the jaundice death but said the matter will be looked into.

An awareness campaign has been launched in which health workers are educating people on sanitation. Moreover, steps have been taken for chlorination of drinking water sources and distribution of water purifying tablets, said sources in the CDMO office. 

But residents claimed otherwise.

“Neither has such campaign been launched nor purifying of water started,” a resident claimed and urged the district adminstration to collect water samples from the affected areas.

