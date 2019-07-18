Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly repeat show: BJP-Congress face-off

In a virtual face-off the Opposition BJP and Congress created a ruckus forcing Speaker SN Patro to go for repeated adjournments of the House.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It was almost a replay of what the Legislative Assembly witnessed during zero hour on Tuesday and day before.

As the BJP members raised farmers issue during the zero hour, Congress MLAs rushed to the well of the House alleging that the Speaker was not following rules of procedure while conducting business in the Assembly.

There was a virtual din in the House when members of both the opposition parties raised slogans.

As repeated requests from the Speaker to the slogan-shouting opposition members to return to their respective seats yielded no result, he adjourned the House and invited Leader of Opposition, Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Finance Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and chief whips of both the government and opposition to his chamber for a discussion to resolve the issue.

However, the meeting could not reach at any conclusion. Later Speaker adjourned the proceeding till 3 pm.

CLP leader Narasingh Mishra said “It appears that some people outside the House are writing the issues and forcing it on the Assembly. This practice should be stopped.”

Deputy leader of BJP legislature party Bishnu Sethi raised the issue of PM-Kisan once again seeking a clarification from the government on the number of beneficiaries included under the flagship scheme of the Centre.

BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra said farmers on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the office of Sambalpur collectorate on several issues.

Government has stopped to procure paddy from farmers since June 30, he said.

