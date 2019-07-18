Odisha IPS officers seek switch to Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha is struggling with large scale vacancies in IPS cadre, 15 IPS officers have applied for Central deputation.

The officers who have evinced interest include three Additional Directors of General, two Inspectors of General, three Deputy Inspectors of General and seven SPs.

Though the officers have proposed to work under the Ministry of Home Affairs as part of their career progression plan, the state government is yet to take a final call on the proposals.

An official with the Home Department said the list of officers to be sent on Central deputation is usually finalised in April-May.

“It has been delayed this year due to General Elections. The list would be sent to the Centre soon. Since vacancy is a big worry, a few would get a chance,” he said.