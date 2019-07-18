Odisha's KIIT names tracks after Dutee Chand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS) founder Achyuta Samanta felicitated KIIT University alumni Dutee Chand on Thursday for winning gold in the women 100-metre event by clocking 11.32 seconds in the World University Games at Naples in Italy recently.

Founder of KIIT and KISS and Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta said to mark the historical achievement of Dutee, KIIT will dedicate its upcoming athletic track to her.

‘Dutee Chand Athletic Track’ will be inaugurated soon, said Samanta. Dutee will also lead KIIT Athletic Academy, which will be established in future. These will be the best possible gift from KIIT and KISS to Dutee, he said.

“What I am today, is only due to the support of KIIT and Samanta,” said Dutee.

Director, Sports, KIIT University Gaganendu Dash, Coach of Dutee Chand N Ramesh; Vice-Chancellor of KIIT University Prof HK Mohanty and Registrar Prof Sasmita Samanta were also present.