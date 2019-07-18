Odisha's Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University takes initiative to preserve heritage

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Celebrating its 13th Foundation Day, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University (SOA) on Wednesday announced to set up a centre which would work for restoration, preservation and propagation of Odisha’s rich heritage and culture.

“The new centre will be known as SOA Centre for Restoration, Preservation and Propagation of Heritage and Culture,” said SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Amit Banerjee at the event.

“There is a need to preserve the State’s traditions and culture and promote its literary heritage. Promotion and preservation of ancient literature would be one of the main tasks of the new centre for which SOA would collaborate with academicians and experts of national repute,” the VC said.

A massive plantation drive was conducted on the occasion.

Every employee of SOA has been requested to plant at least one sapling on the day either on the university premises, at their home or any public place and ensure that the plant grows into a healthy tree.