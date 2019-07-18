OSEPA directs distribution of free uniforms to government school students on August 15

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Uniforms will be distributed among students of government schools for the current academic session by the second week of August.

Odisha State Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has directed officials and authorities of elementary schools to ensure completion of uniform distribution for the 2019-20 academic session by August 15.

OSEPA issued the order as there was a delay in distribution of uniforms last year. Several students in some parts of Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal and a few other districts had not received uniforms even after five months of reopening of schools after summer vacation.

All students, except boys belonging to APL category, from Class I to VIII are being provided uniforms free of cost.

A budget of Rs 400 per student towards two pairs of uniforms and Rs 200 for a pair of black shoes and two pairs of socks worth Rs 200 has been drawn.

Around Rs 25 crore has been allocated for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Project Director, OSEPA Bhupendra Singh Poonia has asked schools to follow fresh guidelines issued by the government for purchase, distribution of uniforms and shoes.

The field officials and school authorities have been warned of strong disciplinary and legal action in case of any compromise in quality of materials distributed.

The guidelines were revised last year after allegations of poor quality uniforms were made by the students and parents.

OSEPA had also ordered a probe against schools and authorities where such cases had been detected.

As per the fresh guidelines issued by OSEPA, schools receiving more than Rs 5,000 grant for purchase of uniforms and shoes will have to sign an agreement with one of the GST-registered distributors in their locality and maintain all procurement details in record books.

The District Project Coordinators, Block Education Officers and other field-level officials of the School and Mass Education department have also been asked to make surprise visits to find out the quality of uniforms distributed.