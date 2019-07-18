Wanted ganja smuggler nabbed after encounter in Odisha 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A most wanted criminal and ganja smuggler of Koraput, Kabul Khora was arrested by Jeypore police after an exchange of fire on Wednesday.

The injured criminal has been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Jeypore.

Khora was wanted in 15 offences including cases under the Arms Act, 1959 and NDPS Act of 1985 under different police limits in the district since 2014.

A resident of Umuri village under Jeypore Sadar police limits, he had managed to evade police dragnet several times in the past.

On a tip-off, police tried to nab him near Hatisala Chhack but, the criminal opened fire. Police retaliated and Khora sustained bullet injury on right leg.

He was arrested and admitted to Jeypore DHH.

Jeypore SDPO Sagarika Nath said Khora’s arrest is a major breakthrough in ganja smuggling cases across Koraput which will lead to arrest of more smugglers soon.

Khora was operating a gang which used to procure and smuggle ganja from Koraput and Malkangiri districts to other States.