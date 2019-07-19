Home States Odisha

119 blocks in Odisha lack JMFC courts, admits Minister

As per the information laid before the House, Mayurbhanj district has highest 19 blocks which do not have a Civil Judge-cum-JMFC court.

Published: 19th July 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 119 blocks in Odisha do not have Civil Judge-cum-JMFC court. Admitting this, the state government on Wednesday said plans are afoot to establish 16 courts in 13 districts and a decision on opening courts in other places will be taken keeping the financial condition of the state in mind.

Replying to a question by senior Congress legislator Bhupinder Singh in the Assembly, Law Minister Pratap Jena said a high-level committee on February 28 has decided to open Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division)-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge at five places and Additional District and Sessions Judge at 10 places in the state.

While Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division)-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge will be opened at Jaipatna in Kalahandi district, Purusottampur in Ganjam district, G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district, Kantamal in Boudh district and Hinjilicut in Ganjam district, Additional District and Sessions Judge Court will be opened at Bargarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Nilagiri in Balasore, Udala in Mayurbhanj, Pattamundai in Kendrapara and Khariar in Nuapada.

The Law Minister also informed the House that the high-level committee has decided to open a Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-JMFC court at Narla in Kalahandi district and a proposal to establish a Sub-Judge Court at Madanpur Rampur in Kalahandi district is under consideration of the High Court.

As per the information laid before the House, Mayurbhanj district has highest 19 blocks which do not have a Civil Judge-cum-JMFC court, followed by seven blocks each in Balangir, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha JMFC Odisha JMFC courts JMFC courts
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp