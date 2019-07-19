BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy accuses Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari of misleading Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a fresh attempt to embarrass the state government, BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy was at it again by accusing Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari of misleading the Assembly by giving false information on Potato Mission and number of functional cold storages.

Drawing the attention of Speaker SN Patro during zero hour, the former agriculture minister said he was deeply hurt by Pujari’s adverse comments against him in the House while replying to questions on Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department on Wednesday.

“I have not taken any food since Wednesday as I am extremely hurt by the minister’s statement. He (Pujari) should not be under the impression that he will shut my mouth by giving such false statement against me. Does he think that I will keep silent just because a minister’s post is lying vacant (in Naveen Partnaik’s Cabinet)?,” Maharathy remarked.

He urged the Speaker to expunge the remarks from the records of the Assembly or else he will not attend this session.

The former agriculture minister, who on Wednesday made an attempt to corner the government by asking a few questions which were intended to expose the failure of the government, had to swallow a bitter pill as Pujari paid Maharathy back on his own coin by reminding that it was his failure.

Replying to a series of questions pertaining to Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department, Pujari had on Wednesday said there are 128 cold storages in the State, of which only 48 are active and the rest defunct. He further stated that the Potato Mission which was launched and ended during Maharathy’s tenure as Agriculture Minister failed to take off and the state government is planning to revive it.

“When I was the agriculture minister, only 24 cold storages were in operation in the state. I increased the number to 48,” Maharathy said.

He further said the area of potato cultivation was raised from 12,000 hectare to 25,000 hectare under the Potato Mission.

Asking Pujari to refrain form questioning his ability and sincerity, Maharathy said the State received Krishi Karman award four times in a row during his tenure.

In his ruling, the Speaker said ‘objectionable’ remarks, if any, should be expunged from the Assembly records.

However, this was opposed by BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra arguing that the Minister had not made any disparaging remarks against the Pipili MLA.

Though Pujari refused to comment on Maharathy’s remarks, government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick said one should not take seriously to Maharathy’s remarks as he is known for his style of delivering dialogues like an opera actor. “I don’t believe that Maharathy is on fast as he is a diabetic patient,” she added.

Reacting to Mallick’s statement, Maharathy said he has enough respect for her as she is like his elder sister. “But I don’t know when she left politics and became a doctor,” he remarked.