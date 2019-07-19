Curtains on campaign for Odisha's Patkura elections

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Campaigning for the July 20 poll to Patkura Assembly segment in the district came to an end on Thursday with BJP, BJD and Congress candidates making last-ditch efforts to woo voters.

The electioneering saw BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as well as Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi in political rallies and roadshows across the Assembly constituency.

This apart, many BJD ministers, MLAs and Congress leaders campaigned intensely to ensure the win of their respective party candidates.

On the last day of campaign, the candidates raced against time to reach out to as many voters as possible by moving around the constituency in vehicles.

As the day came to an end, the public address systems and speakers fell silent and tired workers of all the three political parties remained indoors after a fortnight-long hectic campaign.

Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma said elaborate arrangements have been made to conduct free and fair election. As many as 2,44,747 voters will exercise their franchise at 309 polling booths in the Assembly constituency.

“We have warned the candidates and cadres of all the political parties of stringent action if they are found influencing the voters through inducements like money, liquor and gifts,” Verma said.

Physically-challenged and visually-impaired voters will be given first preference to cast their ballots. The voting process will begin at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm, the Collector said.

“The district administration has made arrangements to distribute voter slips with photographs to the electorate to ensure maximum participation this time and to improve the polling percentage,” he added.

Patkura is witnessing one of the most interesting political battles in the state. It is a do-or-die situation for BJP candidate Bijay Mohapatra, considered the bete noire of Naveen.

In 2000, the BJD supremo had prevented Mohapatra from contesting the election from Patkura by denying him party ticket at the last moment.

Since then, Mohapatra has not been able to enter the State Assembly with Naveen ensuring his defeat in all the subsequent polls.

Election to Patkura was countermanded following the death of 82-year-old BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla on April 20. The Election Commission issued a fresh schedule for the election on May 19.

But the poll panel later postponed the election for two months due to cyclone Fani.

The ruling party has nominated Bed Prakash’s wife Sabitri Agrawalla to contest from the seat.

