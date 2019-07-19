Deficit rain sparks drought fear in Odisha's Nabarangpur 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Erratic rainfall in tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district has taken its toll on kharif crop.

Large tracts of the dry upland dependant on rains for water are yet to be cultivated and the increasing possibility of drought situation has farmers worried.

According to sources, the district has received 530.9 mm rainfall till July 15 against 636.17 mm last year.

While the district administration has set a target to cover about one lakh hectare (ha) in the ensuing kharif season, 60 per cent of the land is dry upland.

So far, agriculture activities have been taken up in 55,000 ha only.

Scanty rainfall has affected farming in Kosagumunda, Dabugam, Umerkote, Jarigam and Papadahadi blocks.

Even farmers have stopped agriculture works in these areas due to inadequate water.

Farmers cultivating in wetlands are also facing tough task to gear up farm activities as they failed to start paddy transplantation in time.

Last month, farmers had sown paddy by preparing their seedbeds and now the saplings are ready for transplantation.

Farmers fear that the district may face another drought-like situation if the dry spell continues for next couple of days.

Last year, the state government had declared Jharigam, Umerkote, Tentulikhunti and Dabugam as drought-affected areas due to rain deficit.

Generally, the monsoon with influence of low pressure brings good rainfall for the district. But this year, the monsoon has been week so far.

Both agriculture officials and farmers of the region are praying for good rainfall soon to gear up the kharif cultivation.