Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda moves to Odisha High Court 

CUTTACK: Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda has challenged the conviction and life sentence in Odisha High Court.

Panda was convicted by the Court of First Additional Sessions Judge, Berhampur on May 18, for waging a war against the nation.

Police had also seized gold ornaments, a revolver, number of mobile phones and SIM cards, pen drives, a laptop and Maoist literature from a rented house in Berhampur on July 18, 2014.

First Additional Sessions Judge, Berhampur, SK Sahoo sentenced Panda to two years RI under Section 353 (deterring a public servant from discharging his duty) and life sentence.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 121 (waging war against nation) of the IPC; two years RI and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 25 (1-B) (a) of the Arms Act and another five years under Section 27 (1) of the same act.

Panda filed the petition through his advocate on Wednesday. He challenged his conviction and life sentence on the ground that it was highly illegal, erroneous and unsustainable.

The petition further challenged his conviction on the ground that the trial court had not appreciated the evidence and facts available on record from its true perspective.