No measure to fight vector-borne diseases in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The perfunctory approach of Rourkela administration to prevention of vector-borne diseases in the city has drawn flak of the citizens. 

While the administration has intensified efforts for creating public awareness on diseases like malaria, dengue and diarrhoea, the people have alleged that it has failed in its basic task of controlling the mosquito menace in the city.

A meeting of the City Task Force Committee for control of Malaria-Dengue-Diarrhoea (MDD) under the National Urban Health.

Mission (NUHM) concluded under the chairmanship of Rourkela ADM and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Yeddula Vijay on Wednesday evening.

The meeting laid thrust on creating widespread awareness to curb mosquito breeding during the monsoon through a special awareness drive that would continue till September 19. 

Former chairman of Rourkela Municipality Ramesh Chandra Bal dismissed the meeting as yet another routine exercise with no sincerity to protect the citizens from mosquito menace and resultant vector-borne diseases.

He alleged that bush cutting before monsoon never happens while garbage lifting is irregular. 

Clogged drains and stagnant water on roads are the major reasons behind mosquito breeding. He further said application of Mosquito Larvicide Oil in drains, stagnant water sources and individual household latrines is not being done for several years and fogging is a rare exercise.

“Along with awareness, the RMC and NUHM authorities should be made accountable towards ensuring measures to control mosquito breeding,” he said.

The ADM said apart from awareness he has issued instructions to contain mosquito breeding to administrative and RSP officials concerned.

Awareness camp on dengue

An awareness camp on vector-borne diseases by the Rayagada administration in JKPur on Thursday.

District Malaria Officer, BLN Prusty urged people to use mosquito nets and clean up areas that are water-logged.

He said fogging is being done by civic body on a regular basis.

Those affected by dengue will be treated in the District Headquarters Hospital but in case of emergency, they will be referred to the nearest medical college and hospital.

