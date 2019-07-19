Odisha DGP felicitates 40 investigating officers for conviction rate boost

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: DGP Dr RP Sharma felicitated 40 Investigating Officers (IOs) of Odisha Police for their contribution towards conviction of the cases here on Thursday. They included 10 women officers.

“The Investigating Officers, who are able to ensure convictions for offences like murder, rape, dacoity, and others, need to be encouraged,” Sharma said.

He also appreciated the efforts of women IOs for securing convictions in rape as well as murder cases.

Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay said last year, the conviction rate was 18.35 per cent for rape cases, 42.64 per cent for red-flag cases and 31.39 per cent for murder cases.

The conviction in rape cases was less than other offences as some cases were related to elopement while the complainants turned hostile during trials as their relatives were involved in others, he added.

IG Arun Bothra was also present.

A senior police officer said several factors contribute to the conviction.

Besides the role of investigation officers, legal advice by experts, producing the complainants and witnesses before the court on time during trials and making sure that they do not turn hostile are some of the pivotal factors, he added.

CID Crime Branch (CB), as the nodal agency of crime investigation, has been organising felicitation ceremonies to acknowledge and encourage successful IOs.