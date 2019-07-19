Plastic waste worry forces SMC to postpone RVM installation

Home States Odisha

The machines would have the capacity to recycle 200-300 plastic bottles per hour. It was targeted to recycle at least 3,000 plastic bottles every day with the help of RVMs.

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has postponed its plan to instal Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) in the city. 

The purpose of RVMs is to help manage plastic waste and enable segregation of plastic at source. In the last quarter of 2018, SMC had invited Request for Proposal (RFP) for installing three such machines at the bus terminus at Ainthapali, railway station and near Science Park in Burla.

SMC Deputy Commissioner in-charge Subhankar Mohanty had said the firm from which the RVMs are procured would be entrusted with the task of operating and maintaining them for three years.

The machines would have the capacity to recycle 200-300 plastic bottles per hour. It was targeted to recycle at least 3,000 plastic bottles every day with the help of RVMs.

The SMC had also chalked out an incentive proposal for people to minimise plastic waste and the machines were targeted to be installed by the end of December last year.

However, due to unavoidable reasons, the implementation of the proposal was postponed till end of January this year.

While RVMs have already been installed in Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur would have been the second civic body in the State to instal the machines.

Mohanty said the project has been delayed for the time being due to difficulties in finding ways to utilise the recycled plastic.

He said with no option of utilising it, plastic waste would have accumulated creating a problem. Mohanty said the project has not been shelved and is still in the pipeline.

