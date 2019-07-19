Home States Odisha

Rains continue to lash Odisha's Jeypore

On Wednesday, Jeypore and Borrigumma blocks witnessed wind blowing at a speed of 80 km per hour and rains for around one hour in the evening.

Monsoon

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Normal life was affected for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to heavy rains and strong wind in Jeypore sub-division. About 50 mm rainfall has been recorded in the areas in the last 24 hours.

As rains continued on Thursday morning, many roads were waterlogged and power supply was disrupted.

As many as 30 electricity poles were damaged disrupting power for several hours in Jeypore, Putura, Hadia, Telia and Randapali areas.

As branches of trees fell on roads, vehicular traffic was affected. In Jeypore town, roads were inundated with knee-deep water.

As per initial reports, at least 100 houses were damaged in rains in the sub-division.

Telecommunication networks failed to operate as rainwater entered the underground telephone optical fibre cables. 

