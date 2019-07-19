Supreme Court verdict now in Odia

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People in Odisha can now have access to Supreme Court judgments in Odia.

The apex court has started uploading judgments in regional languages in its portal since Wednesday.

The verdicts in vernacular languages can be found on a separate tab “Vernacular Judgments” in the home page of the portal www.sci.gov.in.

SC judgments, as of now, can be seen translated in six languages - Assamese, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odia and Telugu.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi recently released the new software, indigenously developed by the electronic wing of the Supreme Court.

Though people can get the verdict in English on the day of judgment, the translated versions will be available a week later.