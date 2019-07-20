BJD, BJP plea for fair Patkura polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With only hours to go for election to the Patkura Assembly election, the ruling BJD has demanded special security arrangements for smooth conduct of the polls.

A women delegation of the BJD led by Government chief whip Pramila Mallick on Friday submitted a separate memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar and Director General of Police (DGP) RP Sharma requesting special security arrangements at 56 vulnerable booths in the poll-bound Patkura Assembly seat.

The delegation also urged the CEO to take steps to check possible booth capturing by BJP workers.

“We suspect that activists of BJP will most likely capture booths during voting in Patkura Assembly constituency. Therefore, we met the CEO asking him to deploy adequate police personnel, Micro Observers (MO) and instal CCTV cameras in the booths,” Mallick told media persons.

A delegation of the BJP also met the CEO and demanded a free and fair election.

In a memoramdum submitted to the CEO, the BJP demanded that the ruling BJD is following undemocratic methods to win the Patkura election by any means.

“It is not the BJP, but the BJD which is using anti-democratic means to win the Patkura seat. We fear that BJD activists will carry out all kinds of illegal activities especially in Derabish block. They are brainwashing the voters,” said BJP State secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar.