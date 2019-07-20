Home States Odisha

BJP demands probe into Rs 86 crore Khadi Board scam in Odisha

The demand was raised by Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik of the BJP in the Assembly.

Published: 20th July 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition BJP Saturday alleged that a major scam involving Rs 86 crore had taken place in the Odisha Khadi and Gramodyog Board (OKGB) and demanded an impartial probe into it.

The demand was raised by Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik of the BJP in the Assembly.

"There has been a major scam in the OKGB. The organisation gets financial assistance for the development of Khadi and Village Industries Commission," Naik said.

He claimed that the Board had approved fake quotations mentioning the price of each beehive kit as Rs 30,000, though the actual cost of each beehive kit was Rs 1,000 only.

A total of 2,400 beehive kits were distributed to 480 beekeepers, the BJP member said. The OKGB, under the MSME department, in a statement on May 20 last year had said 1,200 beekeepers were trained by the Board and 480 of them got the kits.

Stating that the OKGB had received Rs 86 crore from both the state government and the Centre's Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) between 2014 and 2017, Naik claimed, "The public money has been misappropriated by the Board's chief and some dishonest officials".

Citing a written reply of then MSME Minister Prafulla Samal in Assembly on July 15, 2017, he said the OKGB had received Rs 39. 94 crore from the state government and Rs 46. 28 crore from the KVIC in three financial years from 2014 to 2017.

Naik also alleged that there had been corruption in the name of imparting training to beekeepers.

"False bills were prepared in the name of fake bee farmers," he claimed and added that crores of rupees have been misappropriated in the name of some "benami" advertisement agencies and consultancy companies.

During the three financial year between 2014 and 2017, the OKGB had undertaken business of only Rs 3.58 crore towards sale of Khadi dress and clothes, Naik said.

The BJP member urged Speaker S N Patro to instruct the minister concerned to make a statement on the issue on the OKGB scam and order an impartial probe into the matter.

Naik also alleged that the state run boards and corporations have become rehabilitation centres for the ruling party leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khadi Board scam BJP Odisha Assembly
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp