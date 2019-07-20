Home States Odisha

Congress corners Odisha government on drought-like situation

Raising the issue during zero hour, deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party Santosh Singh Saluja said less rainfall has led to drought in nine western Odisha districts.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The state government on Friday drew flak from Opposition Congress members in the Assembly over the emerging drought situation due to deficit monsoon rainfall, which they alleged has led to suicide by a farmer in Balangir district.

Raising the issue during zero hour, deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party Santosh Singh Saluja said less rainfall has led to drought in nine western Odisha districts.

Alleging that a farmer of Barakani village in Balangir district committed suicide due to crop loss, Saluja demanded that Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro should direct a Minister to make a statement in the House on the steps taken by the government to address the situation.

Stating that there has been 26 per cent deficit rainfall in Odisha and 41 per cent less rains in Balangir district, Saluja criticised the government for not initiating any steps to tackle the situation.

Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said drought-like situation prevails in several districts while the situation is serious in Balangir.

If the government claims that there is no drought due to deficit rainfall, the Assembly Estimate Committee should visit Balangir district and other areas to take stock of the situation, he said.

Mishra said though the state government claims that 43 per cent land is irrigated, only 3 per cent of agricultural land is irrigated in reality while no steps have been taken for the rest area despite the fact that several districts are facing drought-like situation at regular intervals.

The Speaker directed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi to make a statement in the House in this regard within two days. Outside the House, government chief whip Pramila Mallik said the matter is under the consideration of Speaker and appropriate decision will be taken in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Congress Odisha Congress Odisha droughts
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp