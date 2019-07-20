Congress corners Odisha government on drought-like situation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday drew flak from Opposition Congress members in the Assembly over the emerging drought situation due to deficit monsoon rainfall, which they alleged has led to suicide by a farmer in Balangir district.

Raising the issue during zero hour, deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party Santosh Singh Saluja said less rainfall has led to drought in nine western Odisha districts.

Alleging that a farmer of Barakani village in Balangir district committed suicide due to crop loss, Saluja demanded that Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro should direct a Minister to make a statement in the House on the steps taken by the government to address the situation.

Stating that there has been 26 per cent deficit rainfall in Odisha and 41 per cent less rains in Balangir district, Saluja criticised the government for not initiating any steps to tackle the situation.

Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said drought-like situation prevails in several districts while the situation is serious in Balangir.

If the government claims that there is no drought due to deficit rainfall, the Assembly Estimate Committee should visit Balangir district and other areas to take stock of the situation, he said.

Mishra said though the state government claims that 43 per cent land is irrigated, only 3 per cent of agricultural land is irrigated in reality while no steps have been taken for the rest area despite the fact that several districts are facing drought-like situation at regular intervals.

The Speaker directed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi to make a statement in the House in this regard within two days. Outside the House, government chief whip Pramila Mallik said the matter is under the consideration of Speaker and appropriate decision will be taken in this regard.