Dead child’s eyes gouged out at government hospital in Odisha's Angul

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In an incident beyond human conscience, the eyes of a dead minor girl was gouged out in a government hospital, triggering rampage on the campus by her family members and the locals.

The four-year-old girl of Nuahata village, suffering from fever and other ailments, was admitted to a private hospital at Banarpal two days back.

On Thursday, the doctors of the hospital declared her dead. Not satisfied with the death declaration, the girl’s family took her to Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) at about 11 pm. 

On examining the girl, DHH doctors declared her brought dead and kept the body in the morgue for post-mortem.

However, when the body was brought for post-mortem on Friday morning, her two eyes were found to be gouged out and nose was partially cut.

Agitated over the incident, the girl’s family members went on ransacking the hospital demanding arrest of the culprit and adequate compensation. 

They also blocked the main gate of OPD and sat on a dharna in front of CDMO office.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. After the CDMO called a meeting with the family members, the OPD gate was opened.

At the meeting held in the evening, it was decided that the girl’s father will be given a contractual job and cash compensation of Rs 50,000. The CDMO said after the post-mortem report, steps will be taken to nab the culprit.

Angul SDPO Ashwini Kumar Sahu who went to the spot said, “Post-mortem report will reveal how the child’s eyes were removed. Police will investigate into all aspects of the incident.”

