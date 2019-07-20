Home States Odisha

Defying age-old tradition, sisters carry father’s bier on shoulders, perform last rites in Odisha

Published: 20th July 2019 03:34 AM

Sasmita lighting the funeral pyre at the creamation ground on Thursday evening

Sasmita lighting the funeral pyre at the creamation ground on Thursday evening (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Defying the age-old tradition which allows only male members to perform last rites, three sisters of Kumutiguda village here shouldered the mortal remains of their father to the cremation ground and performed the rituals on Thursday evening.

An unfamiliar sight unfolded on the village road as the sisters, Sasmita, Smita and Sangeeta, assumed the roles that are traditionally set aside for men and carried the bier of their father Sushant Patnaik who died while undergoing treatment at Koraput hospital. 

Sushant had taken ill a few days back and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Koraput where he breathed his last. Family sources said Sushant had always wanted his daughters to perform his last rites.

When Sasmita, the eldest among the siblings who works in Berhampur, heard about her father’s death, she rushed to Kumutiguda.

Without any hesitation, she stepped forward with her sisters to perform the rites. Sasmita even lit Sushant’s funeral pyre. 

Though there was some resentment among the locals, no one disapproved the sisters’ decision to shoulder their father’s body and perform the last rites.

After bidding a tearful adieu to their father, the three sisters laid him to rest and returned home from the cremation ground.

