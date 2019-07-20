Farmer ends life over crop loss in Odisha's Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A 38-year-old farmer committed suicide at Barkani village under Sadar police limits in the district on Thursday night over crop loss.

The farmer, Bhaktabandhu Dandasena, allegedly consumed poison. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR at Burla. However, he died while undergoing treatment.

Family sources said Dandasena was mentally stressed following crop loss on his four-acre land due to deficit rainfall.

Dandasena had sown paddy seeds in his farmland last month, but lack of water affected the saplings.

He failed to take up farming activities for the kharif season which forced him to take the extreme step. Deputy Director ofAgriculture Sridhar Das on Friday rushed to the village.