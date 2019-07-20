Monsoon patrolling stepped up in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) authorities in Mayurbhanj district have intensified patrolling in forest areas to prevent poaching and timber smuggling during monsoon.

More than 500 forest personnel along with Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) of Baripada, Rairangpur, Karanjia and Balasore, Assistant Conservators of Forest, anti-poaching squad, protection assistant and anti-smuggling squad have been engaged for patrolling that will continue for three months till September.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) and Field Director of STR Amitav Bramha said with the onset of monsoon, foot patrolling has been intensified in Similipal as bad roads restrict vehicular movement in forest areas.

All the DFOs have been asked to conduct the monsoon patrolling in the forest areas of Similipal which covers 2,750 sq km in three districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Keonjhar, he added.

Taking advantage of the controlled vehicular movement, poachers sneak into the forests for animal poaching and timber smuggling.

The drive has been launched to check the illegal practice. The entry points of STR have been sealed for the tourists, while regular checking of forest dwellers and commuters is going on.

During monsoon, animals move out of their habitation and roam freely in the forests. As they are commonly spotted near water bodies, poachers have a field day during the season.

“We are maintaining strict vigil inside the forest areas. All the forest guards and protection assistants have been asked to intensify patrolling and report every day,” said the RCCF.

Similarly, the forest dwellers living in the core areas of the forest have been relocated outside with basic amenities like house, safe drinking water, road and education for their children.

Meanwhile, the authorities have closed the national park for tourists from mid-June. The tiger reserve is closed during the rainy season every year. The date of reopening of STR will be notified after the monsoon ends.