Home States Odisha

Nalco inks pact with NIT-Rourkela

The incubation centre will be located at Nalco’s research and training centre at Gothapatna where the aluminium giant is developing a world-class research facility. 

Published: 20th July 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

NIT Rourkela

NIT Rourkela ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nalco inked a pact with NIT-Rourkela and NIT-Rourkela Alumni Association (NITRAA) for creation of a Centre of Excellence to promote entrepreneurs.

The partnership, supported by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Department of Science and Technology, is aimed at developing an ecosystem for promoting entrepreneurship by collaborating with research institutes and universities in both, core and enabling technology areas.

The incubation centre will be located at Nalco’s research and training centre at Gothapatna where the aluminium giant is developing a world-class research facility. 

Nalco CMD Tapan Kumar Chand said the collaboration will foster creativity, innovation and improve competitiveness in specific technological needs of the host institute and other industries.

“Our aim is to promote entrepreneurship by supporting technology-driven start-ups to improve manufacturing and service delivery competitiveness.”

Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Mines K Rajeswara Rao urged the three partners to develop an ecosystem that will encourage fresh ideas and innovative practices. 

Nalco rewarded 50 employees with ‘Excellence Award’ on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Rourkela NIT Rourkela NIT Nalco
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp