Nalco inks pact with NIT-Rourkela

BHUBANESWAR: Nalco inked a pact with NIT-Rourkela and NIT-Rourkela Alumni Association (NITRAA) for creation of a Centre of Excellence to promote entrepreneurs.

The partnership, supported by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Department of Science and Technology, is aimed at developing an ecosystem for promoting entrepreneurship by collaborating with research institutes and universities in both, core and enabling technology areas.

The incubation centre will be located at Nalco’s research and training centre at Gothapatna where the aluminium giant is developing a world-class research facility.

Nalco CMD Tapan Kumar Chand said the collaboration will foster creativity, innovation and improve competitiveness in specific technological needs of the host institute and other industries.

“Our aim is to promote entrepreneurship by supporting technology-driven start-ups to improve manufacturing and service delivery competitiveness.”

Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Mines K Rajeswara Rao urged the three partners to develop an ecosystem that will encourage fresh ideas and innovative practices.

Nalco rewarded 50 employees with ‘Excellence Award’ on the occasion.