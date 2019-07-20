Home States Odisha

Odisha government draws flak for sexual assault on tribal girls

Congress pinned down the government over increasing number of unwanted pregnancies among tribal girl students living in hostels.

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition in the Assembly on Friday came down heavily on the state government over the issue of increasing number of unwanted pregnancies among tribal girl students in the state.

The issue cropped during discussion on an adjournment motion notice brought by the Opposition BJP and Congress with members alleging that besides sexual assault the girl students also have to bear with unhygienic conditions in their hostels without electricity and drinking water.

Alleging that state government is not aware of the issues concerning the tribal girl students, Congress member Tara Prasad Bahinipati said because of Odisha government’s apathy, tribal youths are embracing Naxalism.

Stating that teachers of the residential schools are involved in many cases, Bahinipati demanded strong action against those found involved and such teachers should be dismissed from service and arrested.

Bahinipati demanded that budgetary allocations should be increased for construction of boundary walls of residential schools for girl students.

Alleging that there are largescale vacancies in the post of matrons of girls hostels, the Congress MLA said many of them do not stay in the hostels.

He demanded that only women should be appointed as headteachers of such schools.

BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi also criticised the state government for the rise in cases of pregnancy of girl students at residential schools in the state.

He alleged that during the last five 20 cases of sexual assault on tribal girl students have come to the fore.

He demanded that the government should take such incidents seriously and the Minister should visit the schools.

However, Minister of State for SC and ST Development Jagannath Saraka refuted all charges and maintained that the government is doing its best to provide all kinds of facilities to tribal girl students.

