Odisha High Court grants bail to former BJD corporator Ranjita Biswal

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha High Court on Friday granted bail to former BJD corporator Ranjita Biswal who was arrested for illegal possession of firearms on April 10.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Sahoo granted her bail while leaving it to the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (City), Cuttack to release her on such terms and conditions as the court deems just and proper.

Justice Sahoo further directed the petitioner not to indulge in in criminal activities during the bail period.

Police had picked up Alok Prusty after he was found in possession of a country-made pistol along with live ammunition.

Based on the information given by Prusty, police raided the house of Ranjita Biswal at Deula Sahi and seized one 9 mm pistol and a 7 mm pistol with magazines along with five rounds of live ammunition and arrested her.

Earlier, the Court of Second Additional Sessions Judge, Cuttack had rejected her bail plea on May 15.

Prior to this, Ranjita Biswal was arrested on March 7 last year for her alleged involvement in a firing case.

She had allegedly supplied the firearm to the prime accused in the attempt to murder case. Orissa high court had granted her bail on July 24 last year.