Home States Odisha

Odisha High Court grants bail to former BJD corporator Ranjita Biswal

Earlier, the Court of Second Additional Sessions Judge, Cuttack had rejected her bail plea on May 15.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha High Court on Friday granted bail to former BJD corporator Ranjita Biswal who was arrested for illegal possession of firearms on April 10.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Sahoo granted her bail while leaving it to the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (City), Cuttack to release her on such terms and conditions as the court deems just and proper.

Justice Sahoo further directed the petitioner not to indulge in in criminal activities during the bail period.

Police had picked up Alok Prusty after he was found in possession of a country-made pistol along with live ammunition.

Based on the information given by Prusty, police raided the house of Ranjita Biswal at Deula Sahi and seized one 9 mm pistol and a 7 mm pistol with magazines along with five rounds of live ammunition and arrested her.

Earlier, the Court of Second Additional Sessions Judge, Cuttack had rejected her bail plea on May 15.

Prior to this, Ranjita Biswal was arrested on March 7 last year for her alleged involvement in a firing case.

She had allegedly supplied the firearm to the prime accused in the attempt to murder case. Orissa high court had granted her bail on July 24 last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha High Court BJD Ranjita Biswal
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp