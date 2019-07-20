Home States Odisha

Odisha second bigger state in BPL rank

In a recent publication on state-wise poverty rate, the Reserve Bank of India also corroborated it by stating that 13.85 million population in Odisha are below poverty line as of 2011-12.

Published: 20th July 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha ranks second among bigger states which have maximum number of population below national poverty line.

As per Niti Aayog SDG India Index Baseline report, while Bihar tops the list of 14 bigger states with 33.74 per cent population below poverty line, it is 32.59 per cent in Odisha as against the national average of 21.92 per cent. However, the target is to achieve 10.95 per cent.   

In a recent publication on state-wise poverty rate, the Reserve Bank of India also corroborated it by stating that 13.85 million population in Odisha are below poverty line as of 2011-12.

The state government claimed that it has achieved faster poverty reduction rate among all states.

It has reduced 24.61 per cent poverty from 57.2 per cent in 2004-05 to 32.59 per cent in 2011-12. 

The latest Economic Survey stated that with 25.1 per cent points decline in poverty since 2004-05, the poverty ratio in rural Odisha stood at 35.69 per cent. 

In comparison, rural poverty declined by 16 percentage points at the national level during the same period. However, Odisha stands at sixth position among all states in poverty ranking.

“With majority population in rural areas earning their livelihoods from agriculture, development of the areas is strongly associated with the growth of agriculture.

"As per 2011 Census, over 83 per cent of Odisha’s population resides in rural areas. Continuous efforts to uplift the rural economy and provide the population with suitable housing and basic services have successfully reduced rural poverty in the state,” the survey report said.

The state has also made significant improvements in reducing urban poverty, which has been reduced by 20.71 percentage points.

In contrast, the decline at national level has been 12 percentage points only. 

Odisha successfully reduced the urban poverty gap and urban inequality with reduction outpacing the reduction at national level.

Slum population in the state is also less than national level as 3.27 per cent of population live in slums compared to 5.41 per cent at national level.

Though poverty reduction is higher than that witnessed at the national level, poverty levels continue to be higher in Odisha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha BPL rank BPL Odisha BPL
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp