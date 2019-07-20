Home States Odisha

Odisha to have new policy to promote sports soon

Replying to a question from Bhupinder Singh (BJD), Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Tusharkanti Behera said National Sports Policy is in force in the state.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera (centre) interacting with department officials in Bhubaneswar.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera (centre) interacting with department officials in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The state government on Friday announced in the Assembly that it will soon have a sports policy to promote different sports activities.

Replying to a question from Bhupinder Singh (BJD), Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Tusharkanti Behera said National Sports Policy is in force in the state.

A draft on Odisha’s sports policy has already been prepared, he said and added that as there is no sports policy in the state, the objectives of department are being implemented through various schemes, guidelines and notifications.

The Minister, however, said the state has a policy to release special grant to different sports associations for conducting national and international championship in Odisha under the aegis of recognised national federation concerned. 

In response to supplementaries, the Minister said no survey has been conducted so far to find out the number of sportspersons in the state.

Sportspersons are being given identity cards under different categories, he said.

Behera said sportspersons, who have played at international sports events, have been provided jobs in various sectors.

While sprint queen Dutee Chand got job in Odisha Mining Corporation, athlete Srabani Nanda was given job in Odisha Hydro Power Corporation and 96 sportspersons have been given jobs in Odisha Police, he said. 

However, the Minister said the state government is not aware of financial support given by the Centre to state sports associations for organising state/national championships.

