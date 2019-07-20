Home States Odisha

Odisha villagers fill pit on their own to finish road work

The NHAI authorities of Jeypore division had failed to construct the 300- metre approach road from Motu in Odisha to get connected with the AP bridge.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: With the state government failing to construct 300-metre approach road from its side to get connected with the AP-constructed bridge in Motu, villagers of three panchayats on Friday filled up a pit and laid the road for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles.

The Andhra Pradesh government had completed the construction of 290-metre bridge and 90-metre approach road from their side at an estimated cost of Rs 23.13 crore as part of Vijayawada-Ranchi corridor under LWE scheme in December last year.

After eight months of completion of the bridge, villagers and PRI members of Motu, Pusuguda and Mallavaram panchayats under Podia block decided to lay road for themselves and gathered near the bridge with tractor and JCB machine.

They filled up a large pit near the bridge after 10 hours of work and laid a laterite road. 

“Now, the bridge has been connected with Motu. Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles can pass through it to Visakhapatnam, Bhadranchalam and Hyderabad,” said A D Devdanam, a local leader of Motu. 

Odisha Odisha roads Odisha road connectivity NHAI
