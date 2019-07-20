Odisha's Sambalpur University signs MoU with AHRCC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sambalpur University has signed an MoU with Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre to introduce an internship programme for students pursuing the newly introduced Medical Physics course (MSc).

The MoU was signed between Head of the Department, School of Physics of the university and Director of the government-run premier cancer care institute.

The School of Physics recently started a two-year self-financing MSc programme in Medical Physics which needs to be recognised by Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB).

As per AERB guidelines, the university has to collaborate with a well-equipped radiotherapy centre available within a radius of five km for clinical teaching and internship programmes for students.

“As the pre-requisite facilities were not available nearby, the university signed the agreement with AHRCC for three years to comply with AERB’s norms. This is essential to ensure that the current batch of students can be bailed out of the crisis,” said AHRCC Director Prof Lalatendu Sarangi.

The specialised course was initially started in 1962 at Bhaba Atomic Research Centre as one-year post-MSc Physics (Diploma).

As of February 2018, it is being taught in 18 AERB-recognised centres in India as a two-year MSc programme in Medical/Radiological Physics or one-year post-MSc Physics or Diploma in Medical/Radiological Physics, informed Dr Pradip Kumar Hota of Medical Physics, AHRCC.

Only those candidates who successfully complete the Medical Physics course from the AERB-recognised institution and undergo one-year internship in a well-equipped radiotherapy centre are eligible to work as Medical Physicist in the country, added Dr Hota.