Home States Odisha

Students in Jagatsinghpur deprived of mid-day meal

Sources said despite availability of funds, rice meant for mid-day meals has not been supplied to the 29 schools in the block as a result of which around 1,735 students have been deprived of meals.

Published: 20th July 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

midday meal

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Hundreds of students in government schools of Erasama block have been forced to go without mid-day meal for the past few days as the institutions have no rice in stock. 

Sources said despite availability of funds, rice meant for mid-day meals has not been supplied to the 29 schools in the block as a result of which around 1,735 students have been deprived of mid-day meals. 

 A teacher of Hajipur Nodal School, on condition of anonymity, said the 62 students of the institution were served the meals after procuring rice from a local trader.

However, the trader stopped supplying the stock three days back due to delay in payment of dues. 

Some other teachers of the block said the agency entrusted with the task of supplying rice for mid-day meals to schools in the block has been sending the stock in the last week of every month instead of the first.

This has led to depletion of existing stock of rice in the schools. It is alleged that the agency has also been supplying less quantity of rice to the schools. 

The parents of the students have sought the intervention of School and Mass Education Department to check irregularities in the scheme.

Meanwhile, Erasama Block Education Officer Jayant Kumar Ray said steps are being taken to supply rice to the affected schools as soon as possible. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha midday meals Odisha government schools midday meal scheme Odisha Jagatsinghpur Jagatsinghpur midday meal scheme
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp