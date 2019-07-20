Home States Odisha

Tribal girl found pregnant, youth arrested in Odisha

The incident came to light during a regular health check-up when the nurse found the girl, residing in Girl’s Educational Complex of Rangaparu, to be four months pregnant.

Published: 20th July 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A Plus Three student of Tumudibandha college was arrested on Friday for impregnating a Class VIII tribal girl of a residential school run by Kutia Kandha Development Agency (KKDA) at Belghar in Balliguda sub-division of Kandhamal district. The accused was identified as 20-year-old Amulya Pradhani.

The incident came to light during a regular health check-up when the nurse found the girl, residing in Girl’s Educational Complex of Rangaparu, to be four months pregnant.

The matter was informed to the school headmaster who filed a complaint with Belghar police in this regard.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and arrested Amulya who was staying in a rented accommodation in Benarbal near Rangaparu.  

Belghar OIC Srikanta Khamari said the statement of the victim has been recorded. The girl was handed over to the District Child Welfare Committee.

The accused was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. 

This is the second such incident in the district this year. In January, a Class VIII tribal girl delivered a baby inside the toilet of a government-run residential school in Daringbadi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha tribals Odisha tribals pregnancy cases
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp