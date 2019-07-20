Tribal girl found pregnant, youth arrested in Odisha

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A Plus Three student of Tumudibandha college was arrested on Friday for impregnating a Class VIII tribal girl of a residential school run by Kutia Kandha Development Agency (KKDA) at Belghar in Balliguda sub-division of Kandhamal district. The accused was identified as 20-year-old Amulya Pradhani.

The incident came to light during a regular health check-up when the nurse found the girl, residing in Girl’s Educational Complex of Rangaparu, to be four months pregnant.

The matter was informed to the school headmaster who filed a complaint with Belghar police in this regard.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and arrested Amulya who was staying in a rented accommodation in Benarbal near Rangaparu.

Belghar OIC Srikanta Khamari said the statement of the victim has been recorded. The girl was handed over to the District Child Welfare Committee.

The accused was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

This is the second such incident in the district this year. In January, a Class VIII tribal girl delivered a baby inside the toilet of a government-run residential school in Daringbadi.