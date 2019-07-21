Crocodiles released in Odisha's Satkosia gorge for pilot study

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The wildlife wing of Forest and Environment Department has released five gharials in Satkosia gorge for pilot study. The gharials were bred at Nandankanan Zoological Park.

Individually marked and fitted with radio transmitters for future identification and tracking of their migration route, the gharials will help gather information on migration and factors affecting their survival.

“The crocodiles are more than three years old and one metre in length each. We have planned for release of 30 gharials in future in a phased manner with 10 gharials in each year,” said an official.

The technical assistance for biotelemetry is being obtained from Gharial Telemetry Project, Madras Crocodile Bank Trust. Three Post Graduate research scholars have been engaged for day-to-day observation and keeping track of the released gharials.

“Though more than 800 gharials have been released into the gorge since 1977, no remarkable sighting has been noticed. Now, through the pilot study we want to know the factors affecting their survival in Satkosia,” the official said.

Gharial, once common and abundant in main rivers and tributaries of Indus, Ganges, Brahmaputra and Mahanadi-Brahmini river system is now limited to only 14 widely spaced, restricted localities of India and Nepal.

Satkosia gorge of Mahanadi river is the southernmost limit of its home range and the last for gharials in Odisha, which is the only state having all three species of crocodiles - gharial, mugger and saltwater crocodile.

The Forest Department has taken steps to conserve the crocodiles since 1975 by establishing three rearing centres, Tikarpara for gharial, Ramatirtha for muggers and Bhittarkanika for saltwater crocodile.

A captive breeding center at Nandankanan Zoological Park for all the three crocodiles is also operational.

Though conservation measures in the past had helped in recovery of self-sustaining population of mugger and saltwater crocodile in the state, gharials apparently did not fare.