Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condoles former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit's death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the passing away of veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit.

In a message, the Chief Minister described Dikshit as an able administrator and a seasoned politician who was popular across party lines.

ALSO READ: RIP Sheila Dikshit, the maker of modern Delhi

“She will be long remembered for her contribution for the development of Delhi,” he said. He conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family. National vice-president of BJP Baijayant Panda also condoled the death. “Though 81, she was energetic and remained active in politics,” he said.