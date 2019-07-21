Odisha's Kalahandi PDS rice illegally diverted

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Subsidised rice meant for beneficiaries of Public Distribution System (PDS) is being illegally diverted to people without ration cards in Kalahandi district.

The scam which has come to fore in Bandhpari, Bedagaon and Kumkhel gram panchayats (GPs) under Lanjigarh block of the district, has been going on for the last six months. Bandhpari is the parent gram panchayat that has the main ration centre and Bedagaon, Kumkhel have two sub-centres for distribution of PDS commodities.

The Jogana Sahayak and Panchayat Executive Officer of Bandhpari GP, who are also in-charge of Kumkhel and Bedagaon, have allegedly been diverting hundreds of quintal of PDS rice to the open market and people without ration cards.

The genuine PDS beneficiaries of Bandhpari village have not received their share of subsidised rice for the last two months and those in villages under Bedgaon and Kumkhel GPs had got their last rice stock six months back.

Last week, Sarpanchs of the three GPs informed the Collector Parag Harshad Gavali about the scam.

Following this, District Civil Supply Officer Siba Prasad Dora along with a team of civil supple officials visited villages under the GPs and verified the PDS records.

Dora informed that while PDS rice stock is being lifted every month by the distributors in ration centres, preliminary inquiry has revealed that 350 quintal of rice has not been given to genuine beneficiaries and the stock has been diverted to others.

During inquiry, the Jogana Sahayak and Panchayat Executive Officer concerned have given an undertaking to the marketing inspector of Civil Supply Department and Sarpanchs that they will return the deficit rice and distribute it among the beneficiaries within the next week.

Further verification of PDS stock is on.