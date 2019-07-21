Home States Odisha

Odisha's Talcher residents demand setting up of Kendriya Vidyalayas

The demand for opening a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) has not yet been fulfilled in an area which is inhabited by people from across the country and is home to several Central PSUs.  

Published: 21st July 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 03:16 AM

School

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TALCHER: The industrial belt of Talcher once had two Kendriya Vidyalayas but now there are none.

The first KV of Talcher was at the fertiliser plant complex. It was shifted from there by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

The second KV was at Jagannath area of MCL. It was also closed as the MCL authorities decided to replace it with a DAV Public School.

The district administration, in 2016, had written to the management of FCI to earmark a location on its plant premises for opening of a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Although the FCI management had approved the proposal, it did not move forward and was shelved.

Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Nayak said the district administration too is in favour of setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Talcher. 

