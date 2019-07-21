Panel formed to select Berhampur University Vice-Chancellor

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The office of Governor and Chancellor of universities has formed a three-member committee to select new Vice-Chancellor for Berhampur University as the tenure of present VC Prof R P Dash ends on August 3.

As per notification issued by the Governor’s office, the selection panel, headed by former bureaucrat Chinmay Basu, will recommend names to the Chancellor for final selection.

Prof A P Padhy and Dr A Das of Higher Education department are members of the committee. The last date for submission of application for the VC post has been fixed on August 20.

On the other hand, Dash has gone on leave from July 2. With the absence of the VC, official work in the university has been affected.

Earlier, alleging gross irregularities during the last two years, several organisations and students had appealed to the Chancellor to probe the issue.

Accordingly, the RDC (South) was entrusted with the inquiry and the report also placed before the government, but no action has been taken so far.

Meanwhile, the agitation staged by retired employees of the university demanding pension and other retirement benefits, entered its fourth day on Saturday.

On Friday, Registrar R K Biswal informed the agitators that the papers of 153 retired employees are being prepared for pension.