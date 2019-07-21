Rayagada Municipality plans to manage waste, augment staff income

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Rayagada Municipality has come up with a plan to manage waste and augment the income of sanitary workers.

Around three tonne of waste is generated in the town daily of which 90 per cent falls in wet category.

Executive Officer of Rayagada Municipality Sachidananda Satpathy said nearly five quintal of plastic waste is generated in the town.

He said as per the proposal, sanitary workers engaged in waste collection will separate plastics from other types of waste and deposit it at a specified location. The plastic waste will be sold to scrap dealers and the money received from them will be distributed among sanitary workers. Besides, the civic body has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toshali Cement of Koraput.

As per the agreement, Toshali Cement will procure plastic and other materials from Rayagada Municipality for use as raw material at its plant for a period of 10 years.

Satpathy said two Micro Composting Centres (MCCs) will be set up in Jayaramguda and Gurumguda localities of the town.