Union Minister Pratap Sarangi stresses on setting up value addition industries in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi emphasised on setting up value-addition industries in Odisha.

Addressing 23rd Ruchi Prativa Samman Samaroh-2019 organised by Ruchi Prativa Foundation here on Saturday, Sarangi said the State is rich in mineral and other raw materials but it lacks processing plants forcing exportation of its minerals and raw materials to outside.

To encourage entrepreneurship, the state government should provide technical support and marketing and research facility for maintaining quality in production, he said.

“Leaving aside the challenge of investment of capital, unemployed youths should come forward for entrepreneurship and start-up with respect for work towards formation of a new Odisha,” said Sarangi adding that continuous efforts despite repeated failures would lead to success.

The Union Minister felicitated eminent persons for their outstanding contributions in different fields on behalf Ruchi Prativa Foundation.

Eminent woman agriculturist Kamala Pujari, social workers Daitari Naik and D Prakash Rao were conferred with prestigious Ruchi Desha Jyoti Samman, Editor of ‘Uday India’ Deepak Kumar Rath was conferred with Ruchi Gopabandhu Sambadika Samman while Odisha topper in IAS Anya Das was presented the Ruchi Vidya Sagar Samman and cricketer Rajesh Mohanty was presented the Ruchi Barabati Krida Samman.

Similarly, HSC topper Siba Prasad Pani, Plus Two Science topper Bhabani Shankar Pattanaik, Plus Two Arts topper Sibani Priyadarsini Patri, and Plus Two Commerce topper Laxmi Agarwal were also conferred Ruchi Prativa Samman-2019.

It carries a citation, trophy and cash of Rs 15,000. Among others, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo, former Director-General of Income Tax Bidhu Bhusan Mohanty, Chairman Ruchi Prativa Foundation Sarat Kumar Sahoo, secretary Arabind Sahoo and PRO Subhendu Bhuyan also spoke.