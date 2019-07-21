Vegetable prices soar amid scarcity again in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Vegetable prices have gone up yet again in Koraput district. With growers diverting their produce to markets in coastal districts of the state and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, there is little stock left to meet the local needs.

As a result, people here are facing shortage and consequent price hike.

Price of potatoes has increased to Rs 18 from Rs 16, while onions which were sold at Rs 20 per kg a week back are now selling at Rs 25. Brinjals and tomatoes were being sold at Rs40 a kg but have now become costlier at `60 per kg.

Prices of other vegetables are hovering around `80 in Jeypore, Koraput, Damanjodi, Borrigumma markets.

Local demand for vegetables is met by the output from Borrigumma, Pottangi, Nandapur, Lamtaput and Semiliguda farmlands.

Around 300 tonnes of vegetables are produced every day but a major chunk is diverted to coastal districts and Andhra Pradesh.

Middlemen who camp in Jeypore, Koraput, Damanjodi, Borrigumma markets procure large stock of vegetables daily and send them to other areas. The leftover is procured by local traders who sell them by increasing prices.

Sources said since there is no monitoring by District Civil Supply Department or the regulated marketing committee authorities, the price rise goes unchecked.

Recently, the citizen forums of Koraput and Jeypore sub-divisions had appealed the district administration to check flow of vegetables from Koraput markets to other districts and Andhra Pradesh to curb the price rise.

Earlier in May, vegetable prices had doubled after cyclone Fani when locally produced vegetables were diverted to the affected coastal districts.