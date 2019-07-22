Anti-graft meet held in Odisha  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The menace of corruption can be checked with the help of common people, said speakers at a meeting here on Sunday.

Organised by Special Association of Advocates against Barred Corruption and Range Domination (SABARD), the meeting was inaugurated by former Special Judge, Vigilance and former Judicial Member of Industrial Tribunal, Bihar Ranjan Kumar Saran.

President of SABARD Dilip Kumar Patra said the association was formed to assist victims of corruption and to create awareness against corruption among general public.