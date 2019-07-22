Home States Odisha

Commercial complexes flout parking norms in Odisha

Shanti Tower, a multi-storey shopping mall with a Cineplex, at the most congested location of the main road, uses its basement for car parking and charges a whopping Rs 30 for four-wheeler.

Published: 22nd July 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

illegal parking

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Violating building construction norms and additionally minting money with exorbitant parking fees seem to have become the practice for commercial complexes in the city. 

The main road between Bisra Square and Panposh, having concentration of all commercial activities, witnesses traffic jams due to illegal parking. 

ALSO READ: Odisha traffic police crack the whip, remove 72 silencers from bikes

RDA sources said almost all old commercial buildings lack own parking facility while plan for new buildings is not approved without the provision. But a reality check shows that several commercial establishments have managed to build their complexes without parking provisions.

And those who created own parking lots are too inadequate to accommodate vehicles of their customers and clients.
 
Shanti Tower, a multi-storey shopping mall with a Cineplex, at the most congested location of the main road, uses its basement for car parking and charges a whopping Rs 30 for four-wheeler for three hours and Rs 10 for two-wheelers for its own customers.

ALSO READ: CCTV glitch on NH-316 in Odisha puts police on toes

In order to avoid parking fees, most of the visitors to Shanti Tower park their vehicles out of the parking area creating traffic jam. The PSR Cinema too charges exorbitantly for car and two-wheeler parking.

On the contrary, RMC charges Rs 10 for three hours for a car at its Old Taxi Stand parking lot.

The multi-storey shopping complexes and showrooms along the main road have come up in recent years without their own parking lots.

RDA norms make it mandatory for parking lots with sizes of 25 per cent, 30 per cent and 40 per cent areas calculated on total built-up space of residential apartment, mid-size and large commercial establishments respectively. Violation may lead to sealing of a building.

Secretary of RDA and RMC Commissioner Dr Yedulla Vijay said he is yet to have clarity on whether commercial complexes can charge parking fees. Social activist VP Tiwari said commercial complexes are creating traffic chaos on the roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Rourkela Odisha Traffic Police Odisha Traffic Woes Odisha Parking Problems
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp