Commercial complexes flout parking norms in Odisha

ROURKELA: Violating building construction norms and additionally minting money with exorbitant parking fees seem to have become the practice for commercial complexes in the city.



The main road between Bisra Square and Panposh, having concentration of all commercial activities, witnesses traffic jams due to illegal parking.



RDA sources said almost all old commercial buildings lack own parking facility while plan for new buildings is not approved without the provision. But a reality check shows that several commercial establishments have managed to build their complexes without parking provisions.



And those who created own parking lots are too inadequate to accommodate vehicles of their customers and clients.



Shanti Tower, a multi-storey shopping mall with a Cineplex, at the most congested location of the main road, uses its basement for car parking and charges a whopping Rs 30 for four-wheeler for three hours and Rs 10 for two-wheelers for its own customers.



In order to avoid parking fees, most of the visitors to Shanti Tower park their vehicles out of the parking area creating traffic jam. The PSR Cinema too charges exorbitantly for car and two-wheeler parking.



On the contrary, RMC charges Rs 10 for three hours for a car at its Old Taxi Stand parking lot.

The multi-storey shopping complexes and showrooms along the main road have come up in recent years without their own parking lots.



RDA norms make it mandatory for parking lots with sizes of 25 per cent, 30 per cent and 40 per cent areas calculated on total built-up space of residential apartment, mid-size and large commercial establishments respectively. Violation may lead to sealing of a building.

Secretary of RDA and RMC Commissioner Dr Yedulla Vijay said he is yet to have clarity on whether commercial complexes can charge parking fees. Social activist VP Tiwari said commercial complexes are creating traffic chaos on the roads.