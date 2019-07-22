Hotels and Restaurant Association of Eastern India donates Rs 10 lakh to Odisha CM Relief Fund

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hotels and Restaurant Association of Eastern India (HRAEI) contributed Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for rehabilitation and restoration activities in cyclone Fani-affected areas.

HRAEI president Pranav Singh and chairman of administrative committee of the association Sudesh Poddar handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday.



“Though the State has done a remarkable job in restoration and relief works post-Fani, we believe that rebuilding is all our shared responsibility,” said Singh.

Chairman-cum-managing director of Swosti Group JK Mohanty and director of The Crown, Bhubaneswar Debasish Patnaik were present.