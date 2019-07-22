No quota consideration for plus two spot admission in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: No reservation or weightage will be considered during spot admission to Plus Two courses which will commence from July 25. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education issued the guideline after publishing the school-wise merit list for spot admission.

The fresh guideline issued on Saturday stated that Higher Secondary Schools will shortlist names of candidates selected for spot admission and the same will be displayed on the school notice board on July 23.



“Shortlisting of applicants for spot admission will be done purely on marks basis,” the guideline said.



Candidates who were issued intimation letter online but did not take admission due to various reasons will be required to produce the letter at the school where they have been selected for spot admission.

Similarly, candidates who submitted their application letter but were not selected for admission in the previous rounds will be required to produce the common application form if they are shortlisted by a school of their choice.

Spot admission for Plus Two courses will continue till July 27 and classes for first-year students will begin from July 29. The spot admission will be conducted in a total of 1,980 Higher Secondary Schools.