Odisha's Dabugaon MLA Manohar Randhari  sets example, takes to spadework

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: It is not often that one sees a politician taking up road repair work. But Dabugaon MLA Manohar Randhari did just that and set an example for others during his visit to a village in Nabarangpur district on Saturday.

The MLA, along with his supporters, was on his way to Jabaguda village in Papadahandi block to distribute raincoats and umbrellas among farmers when he saw a large pit right in the middle of the road near Maidalpur. His vehicle could not negotiate the pit.



Randhari was told by the locals that the repair of the road was done a long time back and with the arrival of monsoon, its condition has only become worse.

Randhari then alighted from his vehicle and took a spade from a farmer and started filling the pit with soil accumulated beside it.



After the work was done, he proceeded towards the village and distributed raincoats and umbrellas among the farmers.



He later apprised the block officials of the condition of the road and asked them to undertake repairs immediately. Randhari did not term his deed as a special gesture and said he would stress repair of roads in rural areas.