Rain deficit in Odisha remains high at 29 per cent

Rain deficit in Balasore is 52 per cent followed by Gajapati (50), Kandhamal (42), Mayurbhanj (41) and Angul (40). 

Published: 22nd July 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters take cover from rains in Bhubaneswar.

Commuters take cover from rains in Bhubaneswar.| ( File Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The rainfall deficit in Odisha continues to remain high at 29 per cent. The State received 316.77 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 21 against the normal of 445 mm.

Cuttack and Khurda districts have recorded a rainfall deficit of nine per cent and 15 per cent respectively during the period. So far, only Koraput has received more than the normal rainfall. 

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Sunday said rainfall activity in the State will remain scant for next two to three days.

“Monsoon condition is not favourable in Odisha now. Rainfall activity is expected to increase after three days,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.

Light rainfall might occur at some places within three days but heavy rainfall possibility is less. “Light to moderate rainfall might occur at few places on Tuesday.

Rains might occur at many places in interior and south coastal Odisha and few places in north coastal region on Wednesday. The rainfall activity is expected to increase from Thursday,” Biswas added.

